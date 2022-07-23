Kings sign Gabriel Vilardi, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings signed centers Gabriel Vilardi and Jaret Anderson-Dolan to one-year contract extensions on Saturday.

Vilardi’s one-way deal is worth $825,000 through the 2022-23 season, while Anderson-Dolan’s two-way contract is worth $750,000.

Vilardi, 22, recorded seven points (five goals, two assists) in 25 games this past season with the Kings.

He has 37 points (18 goals, 19 assists) in 89 career games since being selected by Los Angeles with the 11th overall pick of the 2017 NHL Draft.

Anderson-Dolan, 22, did not register a point in seven games this past season.

He totaled 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 50 career games since being selected by the Kings in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft.

