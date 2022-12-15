Kings sign forward Trevor Moore to 5-year, $21M extension

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings signed forward Trevor Moore to a five-year, $21 million extension on Thursday.

Moore, 27, is now signed through the 2027-28 season.

The Los Angeles-area native, who grew up in Thousand Oaks, Calif., has 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in 32 games this season and leads the club in shots on goal (103).

Moore, in his fourth season with the Kings, has 107 points (42 goals, 65 assists) in 236 career games with Toronto (2018-20) and Kings, who acquired him from the Maple Leafs on Feb. 5, 2020.

–Field Level Media