Published July 11, 2022

Los Angeles Kings re-sign forwards Carl Grundstrom, Lias Andersson

Apr 28, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Los Angeles Kings forward Carl Grundstrom (91) battles with Vancouver Canucks forward Jason Dickinson (18) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Kings re-signed forwards Carl Grundstrom and Lias Andersson on Monday.

Grundstrom’s is a two-year deal worth $2.6 million and Andersson’s is a one-year deal worth $750,000, the team announced.

Grundstrom, 24, registered career highs in goals (nine), assists (six) and points (15) in 54 games this season. He also appeared in six Stanley Cup Playoff games, tying for the team lead with three goals.

Andersson, 23, tallied one goal and an assist in 20 games for Los Angeles this past season. He was originally drafted seventh overall by the New York Rangers in the 2017 NHL Draft.

