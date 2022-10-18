Los Angeles Kings place Alex Iafallo (lower body) on injured reserve

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings placed forward Alex Iafallo on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury.

Iafallo, 28, was injured during the 5-4 win Monday over the host Detroit Red Wings.

He extended his season-opening point streak (two goals, three assists) to four games before leaving late in the third period, assisting on Gabriel Vilardi’s first-period goal.

That also marked the 100th career assist for Iafallo, who also has 73 goals in 365 games since making his NHL debut with Los Angeles in 2017.

The Kings recalled defenseman Jacob Moverare from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League.

Moverare, 24, made his NHL debut last season and contributed two assists in 19 games with Los Angeles.

–Field Level Media