Kings place D Drew Doughty, F Dustin Brown on IR

Jan 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty (8) and right wing Dustin Brown (23) before playing against the Colorado Avalanche in the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings placed defenseman Drew Doughty and forward Dustin Brown on injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the visiting Florida Panthers.

Doughty has missed the past two games with an undisclosed injury and his designation is retroactive to Monday.

Brown left the Kings’ 5-0 road loss to the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night with an upper-body injury.

In corresponding moves, Los Angeles recalled forwards Martin Frk and Gabe Vilardi and defenseman Austin Strand from the AHL’s Ontario Reign.

Doughty, 32, has 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 39 games this season. In his 14th season with the Kings, he has 567 points (132 goals, 435 assists) in 1,014 games.

Brown, 37, has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 57 games this season. In his 18th season with Los Angeles, he has 709 points (324 goals, 385 assists) in 1,289 games.

