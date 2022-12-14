Kings overcome adversity, Raptors in road win

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

De’Aaron Fox had 27 points and 10 assists and the visiting Sacramento Kings defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-123 Wednesday night.

Malik Monk added 24 points and Domantas Sabonis had 21 points and 20 rebounds for the Kings, who won for the second time after five games of a six-game road trip.

The Kings won in spite of coach Mike Brown being ejected in the third quarter.

Terence Davis added 19 points for Sacramento, Harrison Barnes had 12 points and Keegan Murray had 10 points.

Fred VanVleet scored a season-best 39 points for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes had 27 points and 10 assists, Pascal Siakam scored 19 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 11 points.

Toronto took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Monk’s 3-pointer gave Sacramento a 106-104 lead with 7:44 left in the fourth quarter. The lead reached four on Monk’s two free throws with 5:50 left. Barnes hit a 3-pointer to trim the lead to one with 3:10 remaining.

VanVleet’s bank shot cut the lead to three with 47.5 seconds left. Harrison Barnes made two free throws to increase the lead to five with 31.8 seconds left. Scottie Barnes made two free throws to trim the lead to three with 21.4 seconds to play.

Monk and Fox each missed a free throw on subsequent possessions, leaving Toronto down three with 5.9 to play. Siakam made a putback layup after VanVleet’s 3-point miss with one second left.

Toronto led 31-23 after one quarter.

Murray’s 3-pointer with 1:17 to play in the first half gave Sacramento a one-point lead. VanVleet’s layup finished the first-half scoring and gave Toronto a 62-59 lead.

Brown was ejected with 9:09 to play in the third quarter after Davis was called for a personal foul and Fox was given a technical foul. Brown went on the court before being restrained.

VanVleet made all three technical foul shots as well as the two regular foul shots and Toronto led 73-64.

Monk’s 3-pointer cut the lead to three with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter and Davion Mitchell’s layup cut the lead to one. VanVleet scored the final five points of the third quarter and Toronto led 94-88.

