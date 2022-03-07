Kings force OT late, then edge Bruins

Mar 7, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Nick Foligno (17) eyes the puck as it goes past Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cal Petersen (40) during the first period at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Kings scored in the final minute of regulation and again in overtime to record a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over the host Boston Bruins on Monday night.

Andreas Athanasiou moved ahead on a partial breakaway to score an unassisted winning goal at 1:53 of the extra session.

Trevor Moore scored a game-tying, extra-attacker goal with 26 seconds left in regulation, following up Arthur Kaliyev’s long shot through traffic. Blake Lizotte also scored for Los Angeles, which finished a four-game road trip with its third consecutive victory.

Kings goalie Cal Petersen stopped 30 shots, including 11 in both the first and third periods.

Petersen notched his second victory in as many days, as the Kings started a back-to-back set with a 3-0 road triumph over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. In that game, Athanasiou scored twice, including his 100th career NHL goal.

Trent Frederic and Craig Smith scored goals for Boston, while third-line center Charlie Coyle had the primary assist on each. Smith added an assist on the opening goal for a multi-point game.

Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in the Boston net, falling for the fourth time in his past five decisions. The loss snapped the Bruins’ two-game winning streak.

Frederic opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the season at 14:02 of the first period, slotting home Coyle’s touch pass from between the circles.

The visitors responded just 1:09 later. Lizotte buried a puck that bounced off David Pastrnak’s stick right at the net front following Olli Maatta’s feed from the wing.

Smith put Coyle’s turnaround feed upstairs with 55 seconds left in the second period, his fifth goal in the past three games. Boston subsequently maintained the 2-1 edge until the final minute of regulation.

At the 10:41 mark of the first period, Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson exited after colliding with Brad Marchand along the boards. Anderson was later ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury.

–Field Level Media