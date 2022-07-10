Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe signs 4-year, $22 million extension

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe on Sunday signed a four-year contract extension worth $22 million through the 2025-26 season.

Kempe recorded career-high totals in goals (35), points (54), power-play goals (six) and game-winning goals (seven) over 78 games last season. He also was voted to his first NHL All-Star Game.

The 25-year-old Swede is coming off a three-year, $6 million contract.

Kempe has 186 points (90 goals, 96 assists) in 390 career games since being selected by the Kings with the 29th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft.

–Field Level Media