Kings coach Mike Brown fined $25K for actions toward ref

The NBA slapped Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown with a $25,000 fine Friday after his outburst with a referee two days earlier.

The league said Brown aggressively pursued and directed profane language toward an official during Wednesday’s 124-123 win at Toronto.

The incident occurred after Brown received two technical fouls and was ejected with 9:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Brown, 52, is in his first season as head coach of the Kings. He previously coached the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

