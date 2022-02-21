Kim Mulkey-led LSU cracks top 10 for first time since 2009

Jan 6, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey talks to guard Alexis Morris (45) during a time out against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey didn’t need much time to turn LSU into a winner.

Just 27 games into her tenure, Mulkey has guided the Tigers to a Top 10 ranking for the first time since December 2009. LSU (23-4) is No. 8 in the Associated Press poll released Monday.

Mulkey won three national titles during 21 seasons at Baylor before taking the Tigers’ job in April. The gig appealed to her because she grew up in Louisiana and was a college star at Louisiana Tech.

Expectations were low due to LSU going 9-13 last season. In fact, the Tigers were predicted to finish eighth in the Southeastern Conference this season.

But instead, LSU has made a rapid rise and its 11-3 record in SEC play is good for second place behind unanimous top-ranked South Carolina (25-1, 13-1) with two regular-season games remaining.

When the Tigers defeated then-No. 17 Florida 66-61 on Sunday, the announced attendance of 13,620 was fourth-most in LSU women’s basketball history.

“It was amazing,” center Faustine Aifuwa told The Advocate of Baton Rouge. “I’ve never experienced anything like that, 13,000. The energy was great the whole time, (for) 40 minutes. Having the crowd with us, staying with us and never giving up, it felt great.”

LSU looks for its seventh straight win on Thursday when it hosts Alabama.

Mulkey was part of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Following South Carolina in the poll are No. 2 Stanford (23-3) and No. 3 North Carolina State (25-3). Louisville (23-3) and Baylor (21-5) round out the top five.

–Field Level Media