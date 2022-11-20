Kickoff king: Cordarrelle Patterson sets record with ninth TD return

Atlanta Falcons dynamo Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record on Sunday after posting his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown.
Patterson caught the ball three yards deep in the end zone and raced up the middle en route to a 103-yard return for a touchdown in the second quarter against the visiting Chicago Bears.
Patterson previously shared the NFL record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.
