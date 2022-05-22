fbpx
Published May 22, 2022

KheZu ‘kicked’ from Quincy Crew Dota2 team

Quincy Crew parted ways with captain Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann, however the latter dismissed the notion that it was mutual.

KheZu took to social media to vent his frustration Saturday after being relieved of his duties on the Dota 2 team.

“I’ve been kicked,” the 27-year-old German wrote on Twitter. “I think I have been doing a lot for this team, giving all of my time and energy. The whole situation is sad and came as a surprise, as there was a different plan. not sure what else to say, im not here to pity myself. uncertain what I’ll do next, just feels empty.”

KheZu joined Quincy Crew as the team’s coach for The International 10 last October before becoming a player on the club shortly thereafter.

“We want to thank him for his tireless effort, outstanding character, and incredible leadership while faced with difficult circumstances this season,” Quincy Crew wrote on Twitter. “We wish KheZu good luck and all the best the rest of the DPC.”

