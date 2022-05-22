KheZu ‘kicked’ from Quincy Crew Dota2 team

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Quincy Crew parted ways with captain Maurice “KheZu” Gutmann, however the latter dismissed the notion that it was mutual.

KheZu took to social media to vent his frustration Saturday after being relieved of his duties on the Dota 2 team.

“I’ve been kicked,” the 27-year-old German wrote on Twitter. “I think I have been doing a lot for this team, giving all of my time and energy. The whole situation is sad and came as a surprise, as there was a different plan. not sure what else to say, im not here to pity myself. uncertain what I’ll do next, just feels empty.”

I've been kicked I think I have been doing a lot for this team, giving all of my time and energy.

The whole situation is sad and came as a surprise, as there was a different plan not sure what else to say, im not here to pity myself

uncertain what I'll do next, just feels empty — Maurice Gutmann (@KheZu) May 21, 2022

KheZu joined Quincy Crew as the team’s coach for The International 10 last October before becoming a player on the club shortly thereafter.

“We want to thank him for his tireless effort, outstanding character, and incredible leadership while faced with difficult circumstances this season,” Quincy Crew wrote on Twitter. “We wish KheZu good luck and all the best the rest of the DPC.”

Today Quincy Crew is parting ways with @KheZu. We want to thank him for his tireless effort, outstanding character, and incredible leadership while faced with difficult circumstances this season. We wish KheZu good luck and all the best the rest of the DPC. pic.twitter.com/ZDSO531KA5 — Quincy Crew (@Quincy_Crew) May 21, 2022

–Field Level Media