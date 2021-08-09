Keyonte George, top shooting guard in 2022 class, commits to Baylor Bears

April 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Scott Drew in the second half during the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star prospect Keyonte George, the No. 1-rated shooting guard in the Class of 2022, announced Sunday he was committing to reigning national champion Baylor.

A 6-foot-4 recruit from Texas, George chose the Bears over Kansas, Texas, Kentucky and Oklahoma State.

After last week’s reclassifications of both Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren to the 2021 class, George moved up to the No. 2 overall prospect in 2022 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He posted a season average of 24.8 points over 24 games in the 2020-21 campaign.

“The reason for me picking Baylor was that it just felt like home,” George told 247Sports. “The way they are so locked into the game of basketball stood out even more. The coaching staff really cares to develop their guys to reach the goal they want to reach and that really stood out.”

Baylor defeated Gonzaga 86-70 in April to win the program’s first NCAA national title.

