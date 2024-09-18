Key executive reportedly leaving Trackhouse NASCAR team

Credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to a report in The Athletic, Trackhouse Racing president Ty Norris has ‘amicably left’ and is expected to join Kaulig Racing in some capacity.

Norris has been a NASCAR mainstay since the 90s, first as a journalist and then a publicist for Dale Earnhardt Inc., eventually becoming the executive vice president of motorsports as it began to plan its transition towards the Cup Series.

He spent 2004 and 2005 as the vice president of special projects for Speedway Motorsports Inc. He was president of Michael Waltrip Racing and then became president of the Spire Sports + Entertainment agency from 2015-2020.

He has served as Trackhouse Racing president since the team’s inception in 2021.

Trackhouse has a working relationship with Kaulig, having currently loaned out Shane Van Gisbergen to the team for a full-time Xfinity Series stint and a part-time Cup Series ride under that umbrella.

The report has yet to be confirmed.