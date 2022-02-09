Kevin Steele named defensive coordinator at Miami

Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele talks to players before the Arkansas game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

Kevin Steele has been named defensive coordinator at Miami (Fla.).

Steele goes to the Hurricanes with nearly 40 years of coaching experience, including 10 as defensive coordinator. He was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which recognizes the top assistant coach in the nation, while with Auburn in 2017.

“A Miami Hurricanes defense should always be defined by its physicality and toughness, which are two traits of every Kevin Steele-coached defense,” head coach Mario Cristobal said in a news release. “Coach Steele has recruited, developed and produced at an elite level at every stop of his career, and I’m confident he will implement a defense that will make Hurricanes fans and alumni proud.”

Steele, 63, began his coaching career at his alma mater Tennessee in 1982 and has zig-zagged the nation through his career, with stops at New Mexico State, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Tennessee again, Florida State, Alabama, Clemson and LSU.

He spent four seasons at linebackers coach of the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) before serving as Baylor’s head coach from 1999-2002, where he compiled a 9-36 record.

During his five seasons at Auburn (2016-20), Steele’s units ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense four times and produced 14 NFL draft picks.

