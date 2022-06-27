Kevin Gausman, Blue Jays snap Red Sox’s win streak

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Gausman threw seven scoreless innings and Matt Chapman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two-run homers as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Boston Red Sox 7-2 Monday night.

Gausman (6-6) matched his season best with 10 strikeouts while yielding four hits and two walks. George Springer added a solo home run for the Blue Jays in the opener of a three-game series.

The Red Sox had their seven-game winning streak end. They are 19-5 in June.

The Blue Jays, who were coming off a 2-4 road trip, started an eight-game homestand.

Gausman registered his first winning decision since May 31. The right-hander was 0-3 with a 5.50 ERA in his four June starts before Monday.

Boston right-hander Connor Seabold (0-1), making his second career major league appearance and the first this season, allowed seven runs, nine hits (three homers) and one walk in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out seven.

Springer led off the bottom of the first with a walk and scored on Bo Bichette’s double.

Springer hit his 14th homer of the season with one out in the third. The next batter, Bichette, singled, and Guerrero followed with his 18th home run of the year.

Toronto scored three times in the fifth. Alejandro Kirk doubled with one out, took third on Teoscar Hernandez’s single and came home on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s fielder’s-choice grounder to third. Chapman then bashed his 11th homer of the season, prompting Boston to replace Seabold with Tyler Danish.

Gausman worked around a double and a walk in the sixth and a single in the seventh.

David Phelps replaced Gausman and tossed a perfect eighth.

Shaun Anderson pitched the ninth inning for Toronto and allowed two runs on four singles, including Bobby Dalbec’s RBI infield hit, and Trevor Story’s sacrifice fly.

Toronto promoted Anderson, a right-hander, before the game and optioned right-hander Jeremy Beasley to Triple-A Buffalo.

Boston placed right-hander Tanner Houck and outfielder Jarren Duran on the restricted list Monday because they did not meet Canadian COVID-19 vaccine requirements. Sebold and infielder Yolmer Sanchez were promoted from Triple-A Worcester.

