Kevin Fiala scores twice as Wild take down Rangers

Mar 8, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) scores a goal against the New York Rangers during the second period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Fiala scored two goals, Marcus Foligno added one goal and two assists, and the Minnesota Wild pulled away for a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night in St. Paul, Minn.

Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for the Wild, who snapped a two-game skid.

Dryden Hunt and Mika Zibanejad each scored for New York. The Rangers lost for the first time in four games.

Wild goaltender Cam Talbot stopped 23 of 25 shots to improve to 21-12-1.

For New York, goaltender Alexandar Georgiev gave up five goals on 28 shots to fall to 7-9-2.

Minnesota grabbed a 1-0 lead at 10:38 of the first period. Kirill Kaprizov carried the puck into the offensive zone and left a drop pass for Hartman, who zipped a wrist shot from the high slot into the net for his 23rd goal of the season.

The Wild increased their advantage to 2-0 at 14:41 of the first period. Eriksson Ek redirected a shot into the net for his 17th goal of the season and his first since Feb. 20.

Jordan Greenway notched his 100th career point on the play with the primary assist.

New York trimmed the deficit to 2-1 at 5:03 of the second period. Hunt buried a one-timer on a two-on-one rush with Ryan Strome for his fourth goal.

The Rangers pulled even at 2-2 a few minutes later on a short-handed goal by Zibanejad. He poked the puck free and scored on a forehand shot for his 22nd goal.

The Wild closed the second period with three straight goals to surge back in front 5-2.

Fiala registered the go-ahead goal on the power play with 11:47 left in the period.

Minnesota grabbed a two-goal lead less than four minutes later on Foligno’s 19th goal. He turned to his backhand on a breakaway off a stretch pass from Matt Dumba.

The Wild made it 5-2 on Fiala’s second goal of the game and 20th of the season. He converted on a backhand shot after the Rangers turned over the puck in their offensive end.

