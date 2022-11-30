Kevin Durant keeps Nets hot at home, scores 39 vs. Wizards

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant scored 39 points and the Brooklyn Nets moved over the .500 mark for the first time this season with a 113-107 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night in New York.

Durant recorded at least 30 points for the fourth straight game and 12th time overall. After making 19 of 24 shots and scoring a season-high 45 Monday against Orlando, Durant was 13 of 20 from the floor as the Nets improved to 12-11 while notching a fifth straight home win.

Kyrie Irving added 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, including five free throws, as the Nets made their final 14 foul shots and shot 92.3 percent (24 of 26) from the line overall.

Joe Harris hit four 3-pointers and contributed 14 points as the Nets shot 46.4 percent overall and played without Ben Simmons (strained left calf). Royce O’Neale contributed eight rebounds and seven assists, including two that led to clutch 3s in the final minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Wizards with 27 points and a career-high 19 rebounds but also missed five of 14 free throws as Washington missed 11 foul shots overall. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma added 25 points apiece but were a combined 3 of 14 from 3-point range as Washington missed 18 of 24 3-point tries.

Durant scored 16 points as the Nets held a 29-28 lead through the opening quarter and Brooklyn held a 57-53 lead by halftime.

The Nets took an 80-77 lead into the fourth when Beal’s 19-footer rolled in with 2.4 seconds left. Brooklyn held a 90-83 lead when Durant returned with 7:27 left and took its first double-digit lead when Harris hit a 3-pointer for a 102-92 lead with three minutes left.

Irving then hit a 3-pointer following an O’Neale offensive rebound to make it 105-94 with 2:15 left. O’Neale made a no-look pass to Cam Thomas for a dunk that made it 107-99 with 83 seconds left and Irving answered a 3-pointer by Corey Kispert with four free throws before Durant hit two at the line with 6.3 seconds left to seal it.

–Field Level Media