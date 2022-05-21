Ketlen Vieira stuns Holly Holm in split decision

Credit: Handout Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Brazilian Ketlen Vieira stunned former champion Holly Holm in a controversial split decision in their women’s bantamweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday night.

The cards went 48-47 across the board, two for Vieira and one for Holm.

However, Holm landed more strikes (188-122) and significant strikes (96-85), and was credited with 10:04 in control time. Holm also scored a knockdown with a sidekick in the fourth round.

“I felt (Vieira) had Round 2, but at the end of the fight, I truly felt in my heart that I had won the fight,” Holm said afterward. “So, I’m disappointed. … I really don’t give her three rounds.”

Vieira nearly submitted Holm with a standing rear-naked choke in the second round.

–Field Level Media