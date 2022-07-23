Ketel Marte, Daulton Varsho homer as Diamondbacks rout Nationals

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Gallen pitched seven shutout innings and Ketel Marte and Daulton Varsho each homered to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 10-1 victory over the Washington Nationals on Friday night in Phoenix.

Gallen (5-2) gave up just a pair of singles and no-hit the Nationals for 5 2/3 innings before Cesar Hernandez beat out a comebacker that deflected off Gallen’s glove and settled between the mound and second base. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven in picking up his first win since May 30.

Marte also tripled, had four RBIs and scored twice. Carson Kelly and Varsho each finished with three hits and Geraldo Perdomo also had two hits for Arizona.

Juan Soto had a line single leading off the seventh to extend his on-base streak to a major league-best 27 games and Hernandez also had a double to finish with two hits. Patrick Corbin (4-13) suffered his major league-leading 13th loss, allowing five runs on eight hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out seven.

Corbin allowed four consecutive hits during a four-run third for the Diamondbacks. Jordan Luplow made it 1-0 with an RBI single, driving in Perdomo, who started the rally with a single and advanced to second on a single by Kelly. Marte then followed with a three-run homer, a 423-foot drive to center.

Kelly extended the lead to 5-0 in the fourth with an RBI single, driving in Varsho, who had singled. Varsho made it 6-0 in the sixth with his 13th home run of the season, a 451-foot drive deep into the bleachers in right.

Marte tripled and scored on a Christian Walker sacrifice fly in the seventh to extend Arizona’s lead to 7-0. The Diamondbacks added three more runs in the eighth off reliever Victor Arano on an RBI single by Perdomo, a bases-loaded walk by Luplow and a sacrifice fly by Marte.

Washington’s lone run came in the ninth when Hernandez led off with a double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out by Keibert Ruiz.

–Field Level Media