Kentucky QB Will Levis to leave for NFL draft

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is leaving school for the 2023 NFL Draft and running back Kavosiey Smoke reportedly is headed for the transfer portal.

Levis told UK Blue Chips in a Twitter Spaces interview Wednesday night that he’s unsure if he’ll play in Kentucky’s bowl game, which will be announced Sunday.

“I’ll make an official announcement once I feel it’s necessary and appropriate,” Levis said. “But I do believe after this year I’ll be declaring.”

Levis has one year of eligibility remaining. However, he’s a sure-fire first-round pick with expectations of being selected in the top five in next year’s draft.

The 6-foot-3 Levis threw for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns against 10 interceptions this past season. He battled turf toe and missed a game. He threw for 2,827 yards and 24 TDs in 2021.

Smoke will enter the portal as a graduate transfer, ESPN reported Thursday.

He’s rushed for 1,583 yards and 13 touchdowns in five seasons at Kentucky. He rushed for 277 yards and a score behind starter Chris Rodriguez Jr. this past season.

–Field Level Media