New rumors emerge on Kentucky’s next targets in college basketball transfer portal, including top 10 player available

Credit: Andrew Weber-Imagn Images

Like many of his contemporaries, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope is hoping to use the transfer portal to help his program make a big leap forward in 2025-26.

Roster-building in college sports is very different now than it was even five years ago. Due to recent court settlements and the introduction of name, image, and likeness rules, the college ranks have their own version of free agency. And the basketball market is currently open for business.

Similar to football, schools with traditionally strong brands and budgets in basketball have a leg up on other programs. And you can count Kentucky among those powerful movers and shakers in the portal. Before their loss to Tennessee in the Sweet 16, the program made a notable addition with Tulane star Kam Williams.

That was followed by the acquisition of Pittsburgh sophomore guard Jaland Lowe and Alabama forward Mouhamed Dioubate. However, Pope is reportedly far from done. And this week, the Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky reporters Cameron Drummond and Ben Roberts revealed three impact players still on the coach’s transfer portal wish list.

Spainish star Alvaro Folgueiras among players Kentucky targeting in transfer portal

Robert Morris sophomore forward Alvaro Folgueiras helped the program reach the NCAA tournament for the first time in a decade last month. The Horizon League’s Player of the Year had a big season in 2024-25. And posted a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) in the team’s opening-round loss to Alabama. The Spanish prospect is allegedly high on Kentucky’s wish list, and understandably so. He is viewed as one of the most well-rounded players available.

Former 2023 five-star recruit Mackenzie Mgbako is also rumored to be a target of Pope and his staff. The Indiana forward entered the portal after tallying 12.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for the Hoosiers this past season. College basketball expert Evan Miyakawa has him ranked in the top 10 of the best players still available in the portal.

Finally, the outlet also claims the university is eyeing Jacksonville State star Jaron Pierre Jr. The guard is seen as one of the best scorers available in the portal. After posting 21.6 points per game last season and shooting 38% from three. All three would be huge additions for Kentucky next season.

More college basketball transfer portal news and rumors: