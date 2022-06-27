Kenny Pickett worked with third-string offense during Pittsburgh Steelers minicamp

Looking for life in their first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, the Pittsburgh Steelers made two key additions to their quarterback depth chart this offseason. The first move was signing Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2 million contract. Then, in the 2022 NFL Draft, their first pick was used to select Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the first round.

Comparatively, the Pickett investment was much greater than the Trubisky one, but both players figure to receive significant consideration for the starting role, likely keeping Mason Rudolph as a backup, or sent to another team.

But as is the usual case in the NFL, the rookie is no sure bet to start in his first season, unlike Big Ben, who started 13 games as a first-year pro.

Mitchell Trubisky the favorite to be the Steelers starter in 2022

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Even though he doesn’t have any previous experience in the Matt Canada-led offense the Steelers will continue to operate in 2022, Trubisky comes in with 50 NFL starts under his belt. This automatically gives him a leg up on the competition, or Pickett.

With the Steelers already having a veteran option with upside in Trubisky, a former No. 2 pick, there’s less pressure to see what Pickett can do right away. After all, they want to see what Trubisky offers too.

As The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reports, Pickett worked exclusively with the third-team offense during minicamp and other Organized Team Activities thus far. This is another signal that Mike Tomlin and the Steelers plan to bring Trubisky along slowly.

But with the depth they have in place, it shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing for Pickett being relegated to third-team duties thus far. There’s also the loyalty factor with Rudolph, heading into his fourth season with the team.

Chances are, Pickett will work his way up to second-team duties before long, even if it comes via a roster move, with Rudolph packing his bags.

Related: Pittsburgh Steelers QB competition ‘more for show’, Mitch Trubisky likely Week 1 starter