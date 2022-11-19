fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published November 19, 2022

Kennedy Nzechukwu TKOs Ion Cutelaba at Fight Night

Sportsnaut
Mar 5, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Nicolae Negumereanu (red gloves) fights Kennedy Nzechukwu (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Kennedy Nzechukwu defeated Ion Cutelaba by technical knockout in the second round of their light heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The bout was the final fight on the card but not the main event. Derrick Lewis was forced to withdraw hours before his main event bout against Serghei Spivac with a non-COVID illness.

Nzechukwu improved to 11-3 (5-3 UFC) with a knee strike and ensuing punches to put an end to the fight when the referee stopped the onslaught at 1:02 of the second round.

Cutelaba fell to 16-9-1 (5-8-1 UFC).

–Field Level Media

Share: