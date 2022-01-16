Keira D’Amato breaks U.S. women’s marathon record

Jun 17, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; The USATF letters logo outside of Hayward Field, the site of the 2021 US Olympic Team Trials. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Keira D’Amato broke the U.S. women’s marathon record on Sunday in Houston.

The 37-year-old finished the Houston Marathon in 2:19:12, breaking the mark set by Deena Kastor at the 2006 London Marathon by 24 seconds.

After a seven-year hiatus from the sport, D’Amato returned to competitive running in 2016 and enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2020 that included a runner-up finish last month (in 2:22:56) at The Marathon Project in Chandler, Ariz.

D’Amato is a mother of two who works as a real estate agent and lives in Richmond, Va.

–Field Level Media