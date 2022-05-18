Keibert Ruiz, Nationals knock off Marlins in 10

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-3 with two walks and the go-ahead RBI double in the top of the 10th inning as the Washington Nationals beat the host Miami Marlins, 5-4, on Wednesday night.

Miami, which is 5-1 against Washington this season, got a big performance from Jazz Chisholm Jr., who homered and also took the major league lead with his fourth triple of the season. Chisholm also hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to extra innings.

Miami’s Pablo Lopez, who entered the game with the best ERA in the majors at 1.05, allowed three runs for just the second time this season. Lopez, whose ERA rose to 1.57, allowed four hits and three walks in three innings — his shortest outing of the season.

Washington’s Josiah Gray pitched six innings, allowing six hits, no walks and three runs, striking out seven. It was just his second quality start of the season, and it was his first game with no walks.

For the fifth time in their past six games, the Marlins gave up a first-inning run. This time, Cesar Hernandez tripled as his line drive bounced and scooted past right fielder Avisail Garcia. Hernandez then scored on a wild pitch that was low, deflecting off catcher Jacob Stallings’ glove.

Miami tied the score 1-1 in the bottom of the first. Chisholm tripled high off the right-field wall and then dove home on Jesus Aguilar’s sacrifice fly to medium center field.

Washington took a 3-1 lead in the second on a rally started by Ruiz’s leadoff double. With two outs, Alcides Escobar and Hernandez, followed with RBI doubles.

Chisholm tied the score in the fifth with his 412-foot blast to center. He hit a 94-mph Gray fastball on a 3-2 count.

Washington took a 4-3 lead in the eighth, loading the bases with no outs on singles by Yadiel Hernandez and Maikel Franco and a walk to Ruiz. Lane Thomas was then hit by a pitch, forcing in a run.

The Marlins tied the score 4-4 in the ninth as Chisholm’s sac fly drove in Sanchez, who was initially called out for leaving third base early. That ruling was reversed after a video replay.

After Ruiz’s RBI single in the top of the 10th, Victor Arano earned the save in the bottom of the inning. Besides getting three outs, he also backed up third base, stopping an overthrow from getting into the dugout, which would’ve tied the score.

He then stranded that runner on third, getting Brian Anderson to ground out to shortstop.

–Field Level Media