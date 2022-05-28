Keegan Thompson stars for Cubs in win over White Sox

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Schwindel had two hits and two RBIs and Patrick Wisdom drove in a pair of runs to boost the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 5-1 win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

Nico Hoerner went 3-for-4 and spot starter Keegan Thompson earned the victory for the Cubs, who stopped a two-game skid while sending the White Sox to their third loss in four games.

Thompson pitched five innings to match a career high, scattering five hits with one walk and four strikeouts. He improved to 5-0, earning his second win as a starter, while lowering his ERA to 1.58. Thompson threw a career-high 77 pitches.

Fellow right-hander Johnny Cueto, who opened his White Sox career with 12 combined scoreless innings in separate no-decisions against the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees, stumbled out of the gate Saturday.

After allowing a single to Christopher Morel on the first pitch of the game, Cueto retired the next two Cubs but couldn’t escape damage. Wisdom hit a run-scoring double before Schwindel added an RBI single.

The North Siders made it 3-0 in the second on Andrelton Simmons’ RBI groundout.

While Cueto settled down in the middle innings, he ran into trouble again in the seventh, as Wisdom and Schwindel notched RBIs. Cueto (0-1) spaced five runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings with three walks and two strikeouts.

The White Sox got on the board with one out in the fifth, as Jake Burger connected for a solo home run against Bradley. It was Burger’s fourth home run of the season and second in three games.

The White Sox put two men aboard for the top of the order with one out in the seventh, but Rowan Wick induced leadoff hitter Tim Anderson into a double-play grounder to shortstop.

Burger was 3-for-4. Adam Engel had two hits and made a home run-saving catch against Willson Contreras in the ninth.

White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada missed his second straight game with a left quad injury.

–Field Level Media