Kawhi Leonard (knee) participates in 5-on-5 workout

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard took part in a 5-on-5 workout on Friday, his most significant action since being shut down last month with stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said there still isn’t a timetable for Leonard’s return. He hasn’t played since Oct. 23 against the Phoenix Suns.

“He played 5-on 5 with some of our guys, some of the players and some of the coaches,” Lue said of the 5-on-5 session. “The first time he was able to get on the floor and play 5-on-5 and he looked pretty good. Still have a ways to go, but that was the first sign of positivity of him getting on the floor, playing 5-on-5.”

Leonard, a five-time All-Star, will miss his 10th consecutive game Saturday when the Clippers host the Brooklyn Nets.

Leonard sustained a torn ACL in his right knee in June of 2021 and missed the entire 2021-22 season. He played 21 minutes off the bench in each of his two performances this season, then reported stiffness to the Clippers at shootaround in Oklahoma City on Oct. 25.

Leonard, 31, averaged 12.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the two games.

“It’s gonna take a few more (workout) opportunities to get that in,” Lue said. “Then kind of reassess him to see how he’s feeling after we go to medical and just kind of see if we check all the boxes.”

–Field Level Media