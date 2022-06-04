Karl-Anthony Towns expected to receive $211 million supermax contract

Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves are making big changes this offseason under new executive Tim Connelly, but the future for Karl-Anthony Towns might already be determined by the new front office.

Towns, a three-time All-Star selection and the reigning NBA three-point contest champion, is coming off another strong season in Minnesota. The 26-year-old averaged more than 24 points per game for the fourth consecutive year and the Timberwolves reached the playoffs.

Karl-Anthony Towns stats (2021-22): 24.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 1.1 BPG, .199 WS/48

After dealing with injuries and inconsistency in recent years, Towns played 74 games during the regular season. With the face of the franchise available, the Timberwolves finished with a 46-36 record to snap their three-year postseason drought.

Success also means things are about to get a lot more expensive. While Towns is still under contract through the next two seasons, owed $68.9 million guaranteed, he is inching closer towards unrestricted free agency in 2024.

In an appearance on the HoopsHype podcast, Timberwolves reporter Jon Krawczynski said he anticipates the team offering Towns a max contract offer. Once the proposal is made, the expectation is the All-Star big man will accept it.

“I fully expect that Karl-Anthony Towns will get a max offer from the Timberwolves and that he’ll sign that max offer.” Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on potential Karl-Anthony Towns contract extension

While some fans were disappointed by Towns’ performance in the playoffs, Minnesota recognizes it has an exceptional talent that it can’t afford to lose. Even if Anthony Edwards emerges as the real star of the team moving forward, Towns provides a running mate to help this club be a perennial contender.

How much is a supermax Karl-Anthony Towns contract worth?

The 2021-22 NBA season proved beneficial for Towns financially. After earning third-team All-NBA honors, it allows the young center to move up a tier in the supermax contract range. earning him even more money with his next long-term deal as long as he re-signs with Minnesota.

Assuming the Timberwolves offer Towns a max contract, it will be a four-year extension worth $211 million guaranteed. The structure of the deal means towards the end of his contract, carrying Towns into his early 30s, he’ll make almost $60 million in the last year of the extension.

We’ve already seen Minnesota is willing to spend money. In pulling away Tim Connely from the Denver Nuggets, the Timberwolves made him one of the highest-paid NBA executives with a $40 million contract that includes ownership equity.

With Connelly paid and Towns headed for a supermax contract extension, Edwards is likely paying close attention as he waits for his turn at the negotiating table.