Kansas State uses 9-0 run in OT to beat Iowa State

Markquis Nowell scored five of his 16 points in overtime to key Kansas State’s 75-69 victory over Iowa State Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

The Wildcats used a 9-0 run in the extra session to seize control of the game.

Izaiah Brockington hit a bucket to give Iowa State its first lead of overtime. Nijel Pack made 1 of 2 from the line to cut the deficit to 65-64. Trailing 66-64, Nowell hit a contested layup to tie the score. Mike McGuirl then stole the ball and converted a layup to give Kansas State the lead with 1:50 left.

Nowell then hit a corner 3-pointer to give the Wildcats a 71-66 lead. Selton Miguel hit two free throws before Brockington hit a 3-pointer, but Iowa State could get no closer.

The Wildcats (13-11, 5-7 Big 12) were led by Pack with 19 points. Mark Smith finished with 15 points and nine rebounds, with Ismael Massoud adding 11 points.

Iowa State (16-9, 3-9) lost its fourth straight game. Brockington led all scorers with 27 points and Aljaz Kunc had 19 points.

Iowa State led by as many as 15 points early in the second half. Each time the Wildcats would cut into the lead, the Cyclones responded, at least until the midway point of the half. The Wildcats used a 6-0 run to get within six at 54-48 and then pulled within 58-54 with 5:40 left.

Brockington picked up his fourth foul with 5:06 left. Smith hit 1 of 2 free throws to trim it to a 3-point margin. Nowell stole the ball and drove for a layup. He was fouled and hit the free throw to tie the score at 58-all with 4:51 left.

Massoud hit a jumper in the lane to cap a 12-0 Kansas State run, and the Wildcats had their first lead at 60-58.

The Cyclones raced to a 13-0 lead to begin the game. Kansas State gradually chipped away at the lead and got within four on two occasions. But Iowa State finished on a 10-2 run to take a 40-28 lead into the locker room.

Iowa State was led by Kunc with 16 points in the first half. Kunc came into the game averaging just 5.6 points per game Brockington had 10 first-half points.

Only four Wildcats scored in the first half, led by Pack with 10. Kansas State hit 6 of 14 from 3-point range, but only 4 of 12 from inside the arc.

