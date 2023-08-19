As conference realignment takes over college football before the 2023 season, the Big 12 is rapidly expanding. With new competition entering the conference, the Kansas Jayhawks football program could reportedly be poised to make a major move of its own.

Following two disastrous seasons under head coach Les Miles (3-18), the University of Kansas has slowly started to see its football program on the upswing. After going 2-12 in his first season as head coach, Lance Leipold oversaw a turnaround in 2022 that culminated in a 6-7 record and an appearance in the Liberty Bowl.

Related: 2023 college football rankings

The Big 12 announced in 2021 that it was adding four teams to the conference – Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston – with the new programs joining the conference in 2024. In August 2023, school presidents and chancellors voted Utah and Arizona State into the conference for the 2024-’25 academic year.

The introduction net year of BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston, Utah and Arizona State means more competition for recruits and a more challenging season each year for Kansas. However, it appears boosters and university officials are prepared to help this program reach the next level.

According to David Rumsey of Front Office Sports, the University of Kansas has established an initial $300 million fundraising goal to renovate Memorial Stadium and overhaul the athletic facilities at the program.

Once the money is raised, the first project will be creating new sides for the Jayhawks’ stadium. Kansas is planning to reduce the stadium capacity, with David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium dropping its capacity from its current 47,000 seats.

Related: Heisman Watch 2023

In addition, Kansas is planning a major overhaul of the Anderson Family Football Complex. The Jayhawks training facility will be expanded and renovated, including the addition of a sports medicine center and a 1,200-square-foot studio that will specialize on helping with Name, Image and Likeness.

While Kansas still isn’t spending money like big football powerhouses – University of Alabama, Ohio State University and the University of Florida – its $300 million plan would put it into the upper echelon of the sport. Upgraded facilities, expansion and enhancements will both help attract more recruits and improve the Jayhawks’ ability to develop young players.

Related: Highest-paid college football coaches

The $300 million investment won’t jeopardize the long-term success of the Jayhawks’ storied basketball program. Led by coach Bill Self, Kansas has reached the Elite Eight six times since 2011 and its been to the Final Four three times since 2012.

Kansas Jayhawks football record: 17-77 record since 2015 season

However, the Jayhawks’ football program has fallen behind in recent years. It’s never appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings and its last winning season came in 2008. Once the improvements are made to the stadium and athletic facilities, though, Kansas could be on the upswing. Best of all, the Big 12’s expansion means even more money will be distributed to conference members including the Jayhawks.