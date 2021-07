Mar 22, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives to the basket whle Southern California Trojans guard Isaiah White (5) defends during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Guard Ochai Agbaji is withdrawing from the 2021 NBA Draft and returning to Kansas.

Agbaji averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per game as a junior last season in 33.7 minutes per game for the Jayhawks.

At 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds, Agbaji has a 6-foot-10 wingspan and is considered an elite defensive player. He is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention.

