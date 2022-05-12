Kansas City Royals star prospect Vinnie Pasquantino deserves MLB promotion now

Mar 27, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino (73) at bat in the second inning during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Vinnie Pasquantino has been tearing it up at the Kansas City Royals Tripe-A affiliate and deserves to bring those talents to Kauffman Stadium as soon as possible.

Unsurprisingly, the Royals are off to a slow start this season. The team is 10-18 to begin their 2022 campaign and the only thing blocking them from being in last place in the American League Central is the Detroit Tigers — one of the worst teams in baseball.

Do you know who has not gotten off to a slow start this season? The organization’s fifth-ranked prospect Vinnie Pasquantino. The 24-year-old got a cup of coffee with the big league talent during spring training — and did well — but was relegated to Tripe-A’s Omaha Storm Chasers and has been the biggest bopper in the team’s lineup.

After 31 games this season, the first baseman is leading the team in home runs (7), runs-batted-in (23), runs (22), and walks (20). He is also second in on-base percentage (.374), slugging (.523), on-base plus slugging (.897), hits and doubles. And the player in front of him for many of those categories, Emmanuel Rivera, has half as many plate appearances after being called up in April. Suffice to say, Pasquantino is crushing Triple-A pitching in his first season at the level.

Kansas City Royals prospect Vinnie Pasquantino is beating up Triple-A pitching in 2022

What also makes the performance of the man known as “Italian Breakfast” impressive is his growth. Not only is he hitting the ball all over the park, but his walk rate has increased, and his strikeouts have gone down in Triple-A compared to his numbers at the lower levels.

Beyond his impressive stats, the Kansas City Royals need the bat at either first base or at the designated hitter spot. Currently, the team has 36-year-old Carlos Santana manning first and he has got off to a horrid start before he went to the 10-day injured list recently. While Pasquantino won’t get comparisons to the best defensive first baseman in the league, he still projects to be a player that can man the position competently at the major league level.

Royals fans deserve some hope beyond just Andrew Benintendi, and Bobby Witt, Jr. Pasquantino can offer up a bit more of that right now while actually contributing to an offense that ranks in the bottom four of the league. The Kansas City Royals need to stop waiting and promote Vinnie Pasquantino now.