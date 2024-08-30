Two-time Pro Bowler claims Kansas City Chiefs ‘tried hard’ to make him Isaiah Pacheco’s 2024 replacement

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Isaiah Pacheco playing well when he was on the field and in the playoffs, the Kansas City Chiefs actually tried hard to replace him with one of the top running backs in free agency this spring.

The Chiefs are just days away from kicking off the 2024 NFL season for the entire league on Thursday night. They will be raising the banner for their third championship in five seasons and handing out Super Bowl rings once again. Players like Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones will get a lot of credit for their latest Super Bowl win but Isaiah Pacheco played a key role as well.

In the toughest weeks of the season when running the ball becomes even more important, the two-year veteran had some of the biggest games of his career. And in the first two rounds of the NFL playoffs, the 2022 seventh-round pick came up big as well.

His showing in his sophomore season seemed like more than enough to earn the starting running back job this year. However, it seems the Chiefs were not as confident, and with a chance to make history with a third straight Super Bowl win, the organization tried to replace him with a star from a division rival.

Josh Jacobs claims the Chiefs pushed hard to sign him this offseason

Former Raiders Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs was one of the most sought-after players in free agency earlier this year. And in a new interview, he claims Kansas City made a serious effort to bring him to Missouri for the 2024 NFL season.

“They were trying to get me hard,” Jacobs told The Athletic this week. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”

Eight teams pursued Jacobs this offseason, but the Packers were the organization that won the sweepstakes for the two-time Pro Bowler.

