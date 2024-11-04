Next Kansas City Chiefs trade could involve 4x Pro Bowl talent

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Boasting the NFL’s best record would seemingly indicate that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach doesn’t need to add any more last-minute trades, especially after acquiring DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Uche.

Yet, with a chance to become the first team in NFL history to threepeat as Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs could remain aggressive as they target one final missing piece.

Kansas City Chiefs discuss Marshon Lattimore trade with Saints

The New Orleans Saints have already been busy ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, though not due to roster moves. On Monday, they fired head coach Dennis Allen following an 18-25 record over 2.5 seasons. He never made a postseason appearance.

With the Saints well on track to miss the playoffs after falling to 2-7 with Sunday’s loss, now it’s time to reconsider their trade deadline plans. One of those moves, could involve trading one of the team’s most popular players.

“While the Saints fired Dennis Allen after a seven-game losing streak, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be a firesale before tomorrow’s trade deadline. They have gotten calls and could move the likes of CB Marshon Lattimore. But a widespread selloff seems unlikely.” Tom Pelissero on Marshon Lattimore trade

Meanwhile, before the Saints lost on Sunday and before they fired Dennis Allen, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Lattimore could indeed become available, depending on the results in Week 9. In doing so, he mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs have already reached out about a trade for the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

“The Saints have gotten calls about Marshon Lattimore, according to league sources. One of the potential holdups of a deal is Lattimore’s health, sources said. The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback is not playing Sunday against the Panthers, but it hasn’t stopped teams from calling about him, including the two-time defending champion Chiefs.” Adam Schefter on Kansas City Chiefs/Marshon Lattimore

Lattimore is still 28 years old and is under contract through the 2026 season. He’d be a great addition to Kansas City’s secondary, bringing an experienced ball-hawking cornerback to a group that recently lost starter Jaylen Watson to a broken ankle.

