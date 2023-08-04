NFL insider reveals when Kansas City Chiefs and Chris Jones are likely to end contract dispute

Despite star pass rusher Chris Jones being a Kansas City Chiefs training camp holdout, the organization understands his value to the team and feels confident they will be able to agree to a contract extension soon.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the early stages of what they hope is a campaign to defend their NFL championship and win a second straight Lombardi Trophy. Compared to last spring when superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill was traded, this was a fairly quiet offseason for the champs.

That seemed to still be the case heading into training camp, but then four-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones turned that all upside down. The star pass rusher has been a major part of the franchise’s ascendance into a dynasty team and a playoff monster as the Chiefs reached three Super Bowls and won two in the last four years. Due to his elite level of play, the 29-year-old now wants to be paid like one of the best at his position.

During the offseason, Kansas City and Jones’ representatives were unable to agree on a new long-term extension and the second-round pick in 2016 escalated things by deciding to sit out of can’t and incurring a daily fine of $50,000. However, despite what seems like a divide between the two sides, it seems that the Chiefs have a great deal of confidence they can get a deal done.

Kansas City Chiefs record (2022): 14-3

During a Wednesday appearance on “The Pat MacAfee Show,” ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini spilled the latest tea on the situation and why a massive contract to make Jones one of the highest-paid D-linemen in the league could be coming by the end of the month.

“I had a conversation with someone this morning that’s involved in the negotiations. They still feel really optimistic [that] they’re going to get it done. The number Chris Jones wants, it’s a big number. But the Chiefs, every conversation I’ve had with them over the last few months has been nothing but understanding his value, understanding his role on this team, ‘We want to get this done. We feel good we’re going to get this done. We’re optimistic.’ That’s one of those [situations] where I think it feels a little icky right now, but I think it’s going to work out by the time we get to at least to the third or fourth week of camp here.” – Dianna Russini

Chris Jones contract: 1-year, $19.5 million remaining

Jones is likely looking for the Kansas City Chiefs to pay him in the range of Los Angeles Rams great Aaron Donald ($31 million annually) and New York Jets star Quinnen Williams ($24 million annually). The top two earners for defensive linemen in the NFL currently. He is in the final year of his contract and is set to make $19.5 million.