NFL insider reveals troubling Kansas City Chiefs rumors on team’s trade plans at WR

The Kansas City Chiefs are just one of two undefeated teams remaining after Week 6, heading into Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers near the top of NFL power rankings. However, after being linked in NFL rumors to Amari Cooper and Davante Adams, now the best two receivers on the trade block are playing for AFC contenders.

The New York Jets struck first, sending a conditional third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for Davante Adams. While the All-Pro receiver would’ve been the perfect addition to the Chiefs offense, Kansas City never had a realistic shot at landing the star from its rival.

Cooper, however, would’ve been the ideal option as a strong route runner who can get open against man coverage. Instead, the Buffalo Bills acquired him in a deal with the Cleveland Browns, addressing a long-standing need that has plagued the Bills’ offense.

It doesn’t leave a very strong list of potential Chiefs trade targets. While the Tennessee Titans might entertain a small firesale and DeAndre Hopkins has already been floated in NFL rumors, he’s largely a contested-catch playmaker. What Kansas City needs is a separator who can fill Rashee RIce’s role, someone like Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Christian Kirk.

However, according to ESPN‘s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs have not been “overly aggressive” in the trade market for a wide receiver even with just three weeks before the NFL trade deadline. Kansas City is willing to “stay nimble”, but only if it deems the right player becomes available.

The issue is that Rice and Marquise Brown are already lost for the season, making the Chiefs receiving corps even worse than it was a year ago. For now, though, it appears general manager Brett Veach is satisfied standing pat. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team looks into Marquez Valdes-Scantling, following his release by Buffalo.