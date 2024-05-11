Kansas City Chiefs fail again in pursuit of veteran free agent receiver: 4 logical new targets including a trade for Treylon Burks

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

After failing in another pursuit to land a veteran wide receiver this spring, the Kansas City Chiefs only have a few worthwhile options left on the free agent and trade markets.

While the Chiefs were able to achieve their ultimate goal of winning a second straight Super Bowl title earlier this year, they did not have a vintage Kansas City Chiefs offense. The unit led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not the driving force behind their title run in the 2023 season, and instead, the defense had to pick up the slack for an offense that struggled this past season.

That is why it is no surprise that the team has made it a point to try to bring in a worthwhile veteran pass catcher who can make an impact in 2024. Last week it was revealed that the team was in talks with three-time Pro Bowler Odell Beckham Jr. but came up short in the chase to the Miami Dolphins.

Then on Saturday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the organization and free-agent receiver Zay Flowers had “mutual interest” but they were again beaten out for a free-agent receiver, this time by the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Kansas City Chiefs’ desire for a veteran wide receiver remaining, we look at four players they could still land before the start of voluntary camps.

4 wide receivers the Kansas City Chiefs could target in free agency or trade market

Hunter Renfrow

It was only a few years ago that Hunter Renfrow was a Pro Bowler and seemed like he would be a building block for rivals the Las Vegas Raiders. However, injuries and a declining game have led to a pair of disappointing seasons. But he is only 28 years old and some of the blame could be put on former Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels.

Since he is still available, he certainly wouldn’t be expensive, and if Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid can’t get him back to his Pro Bowl form then no one can. But if they do, he would end up being a steal for the price.

Darius Slayton

The Chiefs made a trade with the New York Giants for a wide receiver a couple of years ago that did not work out for them. However, it might not be a bad idea if they reached out again but this time about Darius Slayton. The five-year veteran has always been a rock-solid player and would be a cheap extra piece that has real upside if put in an offense with an elite QB.

Treylon Burks

There have been rumblings recently that 2022 first-round pick Treylon Burks could be headed out of Tennessee soon. If the Titans give up on the former Arkansas star after two seasons the Kansas City Chiefs should consider what the cost would be in a trade.

We have seen many first-round picks not pan out with their original teams and go on to be stars elsewhere. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has good size and sky-high potential. The Chiefs have the luxury of a top-shelf QB that makes other players better. If he can elevate the game of Burks they could end up with a legit WR1 talent for a late-round pick in a trade.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

It seems like the organization has been avoiding bringing back Marquez Valdes-Scantling. While he disappointed in 2023, he was solid for the team two seasons ago and if all else fails, bringing back a player familiar with the system is a sensible option if no better choices arise.