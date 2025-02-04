Travis Kelce fires back at media for ‘leaning into’ NFL, referees fixing games for Kansas City Chiefs

Future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce is calling out the media for “leaning into” conspiracy theories that the NFL and referees collaborate to fix games for the Kansas City Chiefs.

These conspiracy theories have flourished over the years, with many social media users alleging that the Chiefs, and specifically Patrick Mahomes, receive favorable calls that other players and teams don’t get.

The controversy intensified after Houston Texans players and head coach DeMeco Ryans complained about officials giving the Chiefs an advantage following their Divisional Round game. The debate further escalated after controversial calls in Kansas City’s win over the Buffalo Bills, including when refs ruled Josh Allen short on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak.

During Super Bowl Opening Night, Kelce responded pointedly to a kid reporter who asked what question he would pose to the media.

“Why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing? You know what I mean? Like why are you guys leaning into it?” Kelce asked.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on what he’d ask the media if he had one question:



“Why are you guys leaning into this whole ref thing?”



pic.twitter.com/34dWmYIVMb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 4, 2025

Kelce isn’t alone in attempting to debunk these theories.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, top referee official sound off over refs favoring Kansas City Chiefs

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, speaking to reporters on Monday, dismissed it as a “ridiculous theory” that referees coordinate to give the Chiefs game-altering calls.

NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green released a forceful statement on Tuesday defending the officials’ integrity.

Statement from NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green, who says: “It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.” pic.twitter.com/jwPVqYkFWD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2025

“Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous’ to presume that NFL Officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on,” Green stated. “Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.”

Green added: “There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes. But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly.”

Super Bowl referee Ron Torbert finished 3rd among the NFL’s 17 crews in penalties, averaging 14.1 penalties for 118.3 yards per game. KC is 5-5 all-time with Torbert & the Eagles 9-4 with a current 5-game winning streak (2-0 in 2024). KC is 2-0 with Torbert in the playoffs. — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) February 4, 2025

Ron Torbert, who will serve as head referee for Super Bowl 59 between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, has a notable history with both teams. His crew ranked third among the NFL’s 17 crews in penalties this season, averaging 14.1 penalties for 118.3 yards per game. The Chiefs hold a 5-5 record in games Torbert has officiated, including 2-0 in playoffs, while the Eagles are 9-4, with a current five-game winning streak.

