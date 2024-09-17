Kansas City Chiefs sign Pro Bowl running back after Isiah Pacheco injury

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly escaped Week 2 with a 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. But in the process of their latest win came tough news about the status of starting running back Isiah Pacheco, who suffered a fractured fibula.

Pacheco is set to go on injured reserve and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Naturally, without their leading rusher, the Chiefs needed to search outside the organization for a possible replacement running back. On Tuesday, they found one off the scrap heap.

Kansas City Chiefs reunite with Kareem Hunt

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing running back Kareem Hunt to the practice squad. He essentially becomes the next man up in Andy Reid’s backfield rotation, joining the likes of Samaje Perine and Carson Steele, both of whom are on the active roster.

The Chiefs also have Keaontay Ingram and rookie Emani Bailey on the practice squad, but Hunt gives them a back with 91 games of NFL experience.

Hunt joined the Chiefs as the 87th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and led the league with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie. But he only lasted two seasons in Kansas City before an off-field altercation led to his eventual release from the team.

Kareem Hunt stats (last season): 135 carries, 411 rushing yards, 9 TD

The running back later joined the Cleveland Browns, where he’s spent the past five seasons as Nick Chubb’s backup. Now, he’ll get another chance with a team he’s already familiar with, rejoining Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Hunt does not have a Super Bowl ring.

