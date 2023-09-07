NFL execs chime in on possibility of Chris Jones trade from Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are embattled in a contract negotiation that’s gone down to the wire. Jones, an All-Pro defensive tackle, wants a raise from the Chiefs before he joins his teammates in their quest to defend their Super Bowl trophy.

But the Chiefs have a game scheduled later tonight, where they kick their season off against the Detroit Lions. The expectation now is that Jones won’t be joining Patrick Mahomes and Co. for Week 1. As for how much longer this battle continues, that’s anyone’s guess, but Jones has indicated he’d have no trouble sitting out until Week 8.

Naturally, the longer Jones stays sidelined, the more we’ll hear rumors of a potential trade out of Kansas City. Yet, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler’s latest indicates a trade may not be close either.

“Teams I’ve talked to believe the Chiefs do not want to trade Jones, no matter how ugly this gets.” Jeremy Fowler on Chris Jones

Naturally, several NFL teams would have a great amount of interest in adding a player of Jones’ caliber, but that doesn’t mean the two-time Super Bowl winner is available.

Chris Jones’ stats last season: 44 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 2 FF, 4 PD

Jones is entering the final year of his contract with the Chiefs and is set to earn $20 million this season. Chances are, his next contract will start with a three instead of a two. Now, the only question is when a new deal gets signed.