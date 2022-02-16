Kam Jones’ hot streak leads Marquette past Georgetown

Feb 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward Kur Kuath (35) dunks during the first half against the Georgetown Hoyas at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman Kam Jones scored 17 of his career-high 19 points in a 6:04 span of the first half to stake Marquette to a big lead, and the Golden Eagles cruised to a 77-66 win over reeling Georgetown on Wednesday in Milwaukee.

Kur Kuath shot 7 of 7 from the floor while scoring 15 points and Justin Lewis added 13 points and eight rebounds as Marquette (17-9, 9-6 Big East) snapped a two-game losing streak.

The Golden Eagles completed a regular-season sweep of Georgetown (6-19, 0-14) and extended the Hoyas’ program-record losing streak to 15 games.

Tyler Kolek dealt 11 assists, guiding a Golden Eagles offense that made 46.2 percent of its shots from the floor. Of the 30 field goals for Marquette, 26 came by way of an assist.

Aminu Mohammed hit just 3 of 19 shots while scoring 13 points for Georgetown. However, he also pulled down 17 rebounds to lead the Hoyas to a 45-36 edge on the boards.

Collin Holloway contributed 15 points while Dante Harris and Donald Carey added 14 points apiece for the Hoyas. Georgetown struggled to generate offense as it made just 29 percent of its shots, including 11 of 33 from long distance.

The game was tied 23-23 midway through the first half when Jones, a backcourt reserve, heated up. His back-to-back 3-pointers from the same spot on the left wing triggered an 11-point run that he finished with another trey.

Jones wasn’t done. Moments later, he started and finished an 11-3 run with 3-pointers. In between he added a floater in the lane. When the half was over, Marquette had a 48-31 lead.

It only got worse for Georgetown at the start of the second half as Marquette opened with the first seven points, including a 3-pointer by Kolek, to expand its lead to 24 points.

Georgetown had a 15-2 run midway through the second half as Carey, Harris and Mohammed made 3-pointers to reduce the deficit to 68-55. However, Marquette resumed control as Kuath had a bucket and added his fourth dunk of the night.

–Field Level Media