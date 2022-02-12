Justyn Mutts posts rare Va. Tech triple-double in win over Syracuse

Jan 5, 2022; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim reacts during the first half against the Miami Hurricanes at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Justyn Mutts recorded the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history Saturday as the Hokies extended their winning streak to five games with a 71-59 victory over Syracuse in Blacksburg, Va.

Mutts finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists for Virginia Tech (15-10, 7-7 ACC). Chris Clarke registered the only previous triple-double in Hokies history, against The Citadel in 2016.

Keve Aluma contributed 20 points, while Hunter Cattoor added 14 and Nahiem Alleyne 11. Darius Maddox recorded 10 points off the Virginia Tech bench.

Syracuse (13-12, 7-7), which had won four straight entering the game, was led by Buddy Boeheim (21 points) and Joe Girard III (16).

The Orange played their first game since losing center Jesse Edwards to a season-ending wrist injury. Frank Anselem took his place in the starting lineup and registered six points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Trailing by 12 with about 14 minutes remaining, Syracuse began a furious comeback with back-to-back 3-pointers by Boeheim and another by Girard, quickly making it a three-point game. Two more jumpers by Boeheim helped the visitors draw even at 54-54 with about seven minutes to go.

The Hokies answered with 13 straight points to take control of the contest. Mutts began the decisive push with a thunderous dunk and a jumper, and then Aluma followed with a dunk and a jumper of his own.

Cattoor made five foul shots down the stretch to clinch the victory. The Hokies made 17 of 21 free throws, compared with just 1 of 4 for the Orange.

The game was close throughout the first half until Virginia Tech created some breathing room late in the session.

The Hokies trailed 26-24 with nearly five minutes left in the half, when Maddox made a 3-pointer to ignite a 15-3 push to end the period. Mutts added back-to-back buckets during the burst, and Maddox’s four-point play in the waning seconds gave the hosts their first double-digit lead of the game.

