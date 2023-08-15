Justin Verlander has surprising response to New York Mets ‘diva’ rumors

Justin Verlander had a surprising response to recent reports that claimed he was a “diva” and made complaints about the New York Mets during his very short tenure with the team this season.

This has been a strange and disappointing season for the Mets and future Hall-of-Famer Justin Verlander. The team entered the season with huge goals after winning 101 games in 2022. And while they lost team legend Jacob DeGrom in free agency, they added the reigning American League Cy Young award winner to a group that remained mostly unchanged from the previous season.

However, the 2023 version of the Mets has been nearly the opposite of its predecessor. They have been hindered by injuries to key players and down seasons from several impact players from last year. That is why the franchise made the bold move of trying to find value in a lost season by trading off several players, including Verlander and fellow ace Max Scherzer.

Justin Verlander stats (2023): 7-6 record, 3.19 ERA, 1.146 WHIP, 92 K, 107.1 IP

Justin Verlander takes the high road after damaging report

Following the deal, New York Post MLB insider Mike Puma claimed in a report that some in the New York locker room felt that the former and now current Houston Astros pitcher was a “diva” and rubbed some the wrong way by complaining about the team’s analytics department. Well, on Monday the 40-year-old responded to the rumors with kindness and love in a message posted to his Twitter/X account.

“I want to say that I have nothing but respect for the Mets organization and I enjoyed connecting with all of my teammates this season … new and old!! It truly was a wonderful group of people. “That being said, we all know the success of a team is made up of more than just the players on the field, everyone’s input is valuable. I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve. “Wish nothing but the best to the Mets moving forward.” – Justin Verlander

Verlander has done enough in the sports where he could be offended by the reports and respond strongly. However, him taking the high road in a situation where he is the winner by being back on a playoff team only adds to his lore.

The former Detroit Tigers star seemed to prefer staying in New York until it became clear the team did not intend to spend to be competitve in 2024.