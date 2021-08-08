Justin Turner leaves Los Angeles Dodgers game early with leg injury

Aug 8, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits into a fielders choice for an RBI against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star third baseman Justin Turner left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles in the second inning with an apparent leg injury.

Turner hit into a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the first inning to bring home the Dodgers’ second run of the game. He also made a play to his right while on defense in the second inning and threw out Jose Iglesias from foul territory.

After that play, Turner appeared to be limping but remained in the game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked to his third baseman in the dugout during the bottom of the second inning before making a change. Albert Pujols batted for Turner and delivered a two-run home run against his former team to give the Dodgers a 5-0 lead.

Pujols remained in the game at first base, while Max Muncy moved from first base to third.

Turner, 36, is batting .289 with 20 home runs and 66 RBIs in 105 games this season. In July, he was named a National League All-Star for the second time.

It was the second time in the three-game series a Dodgers All-Star left early. Right fielder Mookie Betts left Friday night’s game after six innings with right hip discomfort. Betts returned to play Saturday but was not in the starting lineup Sunday.

Also this weekend, Roberts said that left-hander Clayton Kershaw likely will be out until September with inflammation in his left elbow slow to heal. Kershaw has not pitched since July 3.

