Justin Turner has double the fun as Dodgers destroy Pirates

Justin Turner had four RBIs on three doubles Tuesday as the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-1.

Edwin Rios hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, Austin Barnes had a two-run double, and Trea Turner and Cody Bellinger each added an RBI double for the Dodgers, who smacked a season-high 10 extra-base hits in forging a series tie through two games of the three-game set.

Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin (3-0) pitched five scoreless innings. He gave up one hit, with five strikeouts and four walks.

Pittsburgh starter Bryse Wilson (0-2) gave up six runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings, with four strikeouts and one walk.

The Dodgers got right to it, spraying doubles to each field in the first.

Freddie Freeman doubled to right with one out and scored on Trea Turner’s double to left. An out later, Justin Turner hit an RBI double to center for a 2-0 Los Angeles lead.

Pittsburgh threatened in the bottom of the first. Ben Gamel drew a one-out walk and went to third on Bryan Reynolds’ double to left — the only hit allowed by Gonsolin. Gamel was gunned down at home by right fielder Mookie Betts on a potential sacrifice fly.

In the third, Trea Turner singled to center and stole second. Max Muncy walked, and Justin Turner drove in both with a double to left to make it 4-0. An out later, Rios singled in Justin Turner for a 5-0 lead.

That chased Wilson for Anthony Banda, who gave up a double to right-center by Gavin Lux and an RBI double to right-center by Barnes to push it to 7-0.

Against reliever Beau Sulser in the seventh, Muncy tripled to center and came home on Justin Turner’s double to left-center. Bellinger knocked Turner home with a double to right-center to make it 9-0. Rios followed with his third homer, to right, for an 11-0 lead.

Pittsburgh broke up the shutout in the eighth, when it loaded the bases on Michael Chavis’ double to right, two walks by reliever Reyes Moronta and Yoshi Tsutsugo’s RBI fielder’s choice.

–Field Level Media