Minnesota Vikings eyeing massive Justin Jefferson contract extension ahead of Week 1

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is the best player at his position in the NFL. Jefferson, 24, has put up the best start to a career for a wide receiver in league history. He’s also not slated to become a free agent until after the 2024 season.

This has not stopped Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from engaging Jefferson’s camp in relation to a potentially historic contract extension.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Minnesota is hopeful it can get the three-time Pro Bowler locked up on a long-term contract ahead of Week 1.

“No one’s talking much about it, but the Vikings are making an effort to get wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed before the season starts. Jefferson’s kept a pretty low profile about this one, and talks, as far as I can tell, have gone fine,” report on Justin Jefferson contract talks.

It was reported back in late May that the Vikings might make Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. That would mean north of $31 million on a per-year basis. Based on his production over the first three seasons of his career, Jefferson is vastly underpaid in the grand scheme of things.

Justin Jefferson contract: 4 years, $13.12 million

Minnesota already picked up the fifth-year option on Jefferson’s rookie contract. It is projected to be valued at $19.74 million. Even then, Jefferson’s current deal doesn’t align with his production.

This past season saw the former LSU standout lead the NFL in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809). Through three seasons, the young pass catcher is averaging 108 receptions for 1,608 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is currently the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL at $30 million annually. Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams comes in at $28 million on a per-year basis.

As for guaranteed cash at signing, Hill also tops the list with $52.54 million. Jefferson’s new deal will blow these figures out of the water.

Projected Justin Jefferson contract: 5 years, $165 million w/ $80 million fully guaranteed