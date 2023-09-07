Justin Jefferson casts doubt on Minnesota Vikings contract extension

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their regular season debut against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they’re also trying to take care of some business off the field first. Specifically, the Vikings would like to reach a long-term contract extension with superstar wideout Justin Jefferson, who has two years left on his rookie agreement.

Jefferson’s camp continues to negotiate with the Vikings’ front office, and both sides would like to reach a solution before the season kicks off, but they’re running out of time with Sunday’s battle just around the corner.

On Thursday, Jefferson addressed the media, who asked the record-breaking Vikings receiver about the ongoing contract discussions. Jefferson responded to several questions, revealing many key details about his current status and future in Minnesota.

Jefferson indicated that he’d like to get a new contract with the Vikings done before the start of the season, but he admitted to not knowing whether a deal can be struck in time. He says those discussions are being left up to his agent and would not say whether they may continue to discuss an extension once the team’s season kicks off after September 10.

But it’s not all bad news for the Vikings faithful. Jefferson also indicated that he’d like to keep playing with Kirk Cousins for the foreseeable future, but again, those decisions are out of his control. This is a noteworthy comment since Cousins is headed into the final year of his contract in Minnesota.

Nick Bosa recently became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Once Jefferson signs his extension, chances are he’ll hold the new record. Bosa signed a five-year, $170 extension paying $34 million per season. The highest-paid receiver, Tyreek Hill, makes $30 million per season with the Miami Dolphins. Jefferson, who has more receiving yards in his first three seasons than any other pass-catcher in NFL history, will definitely top Hill’s salary.

While the Vikings and Jefferson would surely like an agreement soon, they do have the benefit of having an extra season before worrying about free agency. Jefferson, the 22nd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is under contract through the 2024 season. For now.

