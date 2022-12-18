WATCH: Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields goes full magician with insane run

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is in the midst of a breakout sophomore campaign for the otherwise bad football team.

Some of the plays we’ve seen Fields make thus far this season defies logic. We’re talking about highlight-reel play after highlight-reel play.

The one-loss Philadelphia Eagles found that out first-hand on Sunday as they attempt to wrap up the NFC East.

With Philadelphia up 3-0 about midway through the second quarter, Fields and the Bears were facing a second-and-27 from the Eagles’ 48. That’s when the magician in Fields showed up.

The quarterback fended off a would-be sack and scrambled up the middle. He then made multiple Eagles defenders miss before taking the rock down the left sideline.

In stunning fashion, Fields found a way to break loose even more as he carried the ball into the end zone. And while he did step out of bounds inside the 10, this run was among the best we’ve seen in the NFL this season. Check it out.

One play later, and David Montgomery took it the rest of the way for a 6-3 Bears lead. For his part, Justin Fields started the game having completed 8-of-10 passes for 81 yards while adding 82 rushing yards on nine attempts.

What’s even crazier here is the fact that Fields outplayed NFL MVP favorite Jalen Hurts early on as Chicago looks to pull off what would be one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 season.

Justin Fields stats (2022): 62% completion, 1,896 passing yards, 905 rushing yards, 21 total TD, 10 INT, 85.4 QB rating

As you can see, Fields has performed at a high level after some major struggles as a rookie in 2021. At the very least, Chicago has to believe it has something special in the young kid.