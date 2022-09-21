Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields back-tracks after comments about fans

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was one of the many reasons his team laid an egg on the road against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field this past Sunday night. Fields completed a mere 7-of-11 passes for 70 yards in another disastrous performance from the sophomore quarterback.

Speaking of distaster, Field’s post-game comments didn’t do himself any favor among the Bears’ fan base. In fact, he seemingly went after Bears fans who were rightfully frustrated after yet another loss to the division-rival Packers.

“Yeah, it hurts more in the locker room than the Bears fans. At the end of the day, they aren’t putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day. I see how much work they put in. Coming out of a disappointing loss like this, it hurts.” Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields after Week 2 loss

Attempting to play a game of damage control, Fields back-tracked from these comments during his weekly Q&A with the media ahead of Chicago’s Week 3 outing against the Houston Texans.

“Yeah, I was mad after the game. I’d like to address this now to get everything cleared up. There was a thing I said on Sunday after the game where I said the fans don’t put in work. First off, I was frustrated after the game. Number one, I didn’t want to talk to you guys. I wasn’t in the mood to come and talk to you guys. So, I should’ve done a better job of explaining what I meant by that.” Justin Fields on Wednesday, via ESPN.com

Justin Fields struggles are magnified by immature comments

If you want to make a fan base unhappy, play poorly on Sundays. If you want an entire fan base turn against you, go after them in a wholesale manner. Fields did just that. It’s also highly unlikely that his comments are going to change much, especially with how much the former first-round pick has struggled through his first 12 career starts.

Justin Fields stats (career): 58% completion, 2,061 yards, 9 TD, 12 INT, 72.8 QB rating, 13 fumbles (12 starts)

Those hoping for progression as a sophomore has been left deflated. Through two weeks, Fields ranks 31st among NFL quarterbacks in completions, 32nd in passing yards and 30th in quarterback rating.

As for Chicago’s struggles on offense, Fields seemed to lay the blame on new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

“I have a say into what pass plays I like, what concepts I like, but in terms of when we’re going to call a play, how many passes, how many runs we’re going to call, that’s offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s job. Everybody in the building knows that Luke knows what he’s doing. We put full trust in him knowing that he’s gonna put us in the best position to win.” Justin Fields on Chicago Bears’ early-seaso struggles

There’s something to be said about not passing the ball. Getsy could very well feel that Chicago’s rushing attack is its best chance to compile yards and points. There’s also a real possibility that he just doesn’t have trust in Fields to put the ball in the air on a consistent basis.